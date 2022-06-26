Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,236 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

