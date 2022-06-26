RichQUACK.com Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $602,098.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00144633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00070286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014449 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars.

