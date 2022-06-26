RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $298,601.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,200.55 or 0.99966289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

