Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
