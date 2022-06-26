Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

