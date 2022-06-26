Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.53% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $56.41 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

