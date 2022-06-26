Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

