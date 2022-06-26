Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

