Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) vs. Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Head-To-Head Survey

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) and Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rotork has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Archaea Energy and Rotork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rotork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archaea Energy presently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 71.74%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Rotork.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archaea Energy and Rotork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy $77.13 million 26.02 -$23.90 million N/A N/A Rotork $854.71 million 4.43 $120.16 million $0.66 26.29

Rotork has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Archaea Energy and Rotork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66% Rotork N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Archaea Energy beats Rotork on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides power transmission products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, client support programme, planned shutdown support, valve automation center, technical support, and training services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, water and sewage, marine, and mining sectors. Rotork plc was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

