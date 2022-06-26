Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on CAE (TSE:CAE)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.05.

TSE:CAE opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.27 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.0932635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

