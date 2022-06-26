Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

