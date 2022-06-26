Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NMI (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
