Royal Bank of Canada Trims Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Target Price to GBX 1,500

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.29) to GBX 2,020 ($24.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.05) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,798.89 ($22.03).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 933.40 ($11.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.53).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.73), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($292,045.52).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

