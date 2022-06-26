SafeCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $4,360.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.85 or 0.99979979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00236079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00241277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00122043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

