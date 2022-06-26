Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.60 ($30.11) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.52.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

