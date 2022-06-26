Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 1,401,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,868. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 796.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

