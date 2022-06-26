Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Now Covered by HSBC

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

HSBC started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDMHF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.44. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $282.50 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

