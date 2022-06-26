Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDMHF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.44. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $282.50 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

