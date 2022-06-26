Scharf Investments LLC Has $112.48 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.93% of Masco worth $112,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Masco by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

