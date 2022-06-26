Scharf Investments LLC Has $145.52 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,812 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 4.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $145,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.