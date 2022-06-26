Scharf Investments LLC Has $195.63 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 5.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $195,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

