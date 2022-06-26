Scharf Investments LLC Has $53.61 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 1.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $53,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Baidu stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.