Scharf Investments LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $460.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.20 and a 200-day moving average of $491.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

