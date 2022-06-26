Scharf Investments LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.