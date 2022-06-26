Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives $393.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 405.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.