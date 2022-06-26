Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Red Tortoise LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 6.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 315,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.72 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

