Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

