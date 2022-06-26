ScPrime Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,280.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $2,280.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004126 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,053,376 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

