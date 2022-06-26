SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SCWX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

