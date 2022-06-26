Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $86,435.36 and approximately $1,120.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

