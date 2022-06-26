Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Cap of $11.18 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $284,298.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,709,506,909 coins and its circulating supply is 9,651,469,003 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.