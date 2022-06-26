SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $75,715.01 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $75,715.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

