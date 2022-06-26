Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $834.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $893.32.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $385.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a twelve month low of $297.64 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.