Shroom.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $810,879.00 (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

