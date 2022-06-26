SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Hits $55,226.61 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $55,226.61 and approximately $580.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071257 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014334 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.