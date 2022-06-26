SparksPay Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $16,202.61 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000459 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,376,485 coins and its circulating supply is 11,084,909 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

