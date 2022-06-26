Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.55.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.8900004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

