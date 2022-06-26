SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Trimmed by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 5.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $425.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.42 and its 200 day moving average is $474.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.