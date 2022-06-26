Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $639.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $550.77 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

