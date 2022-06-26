Spire Wealth Management Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

