Spire Wealth Management Has $20.94 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,351,000.

IEFA stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

