Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 450.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $504.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.26, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

