Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 53,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

