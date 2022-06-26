Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,282 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

