Spire Wealth Management Sells 26,610 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.41. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

