Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,807 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

