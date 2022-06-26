Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.66 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $563.51 million and $15.66 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,387,231 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

