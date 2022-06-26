StaFi (FIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $2.88 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00095724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00052060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00274319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008882 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

