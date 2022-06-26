Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $140,785.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $710,463.83 and approximately $140,785.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00144204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00070524 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.