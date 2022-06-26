Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,970,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

