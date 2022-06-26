Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

