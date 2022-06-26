Stefan Bomhard Sells 11,970 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($22.27), for a total transaction of £217,614.60 ($266,553.90).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,838.50 ($22.52) on Friday. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,888 ($23.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,749.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,689.81. The company has a market cap of £17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 863.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 21.27 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,572.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.50) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.95) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.80).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

