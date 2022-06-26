Step Finance (STEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $264,542.03 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070413 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

